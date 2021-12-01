Azerbaijan marks anniversary of Victory Parade dedicated to second Karabakh war

By Trend Azerbaijan marks a year since the Victory Parade held in Baku to commemorate the country’s historic victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war, Trend reports on Dec. 10. The Victory Parade in Baku is remembered as an important historical event in the life of the Azerbaijani people. It has become a holiday that the Azerbaijani people have been waiting for many years. The Victory Parade took place in Baku on December 10, 2020, on Azadlig Square. It was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Em…

