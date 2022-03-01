Azerbaijan in dialogue with EU, other interested parties on boosting gas supplies – minister

Published by

Azer News

By Trend In fact, Azerbaijan has had already for the long time plan to extend the Southern Gas Corridor because of several factors, said Azerbaijan’s energy minister Parviz Shahbazov addressing the energy security panel at Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports. “First of all, we have enormous offshore gas resources in Azerbaijan. It is 2.6 trillion cubic meters of proven gas reserves. It is enough for us and our partners in Turkey and in Europe to provide with natural gas for the next hundred years. We have infrastructure in place and we have now increased interest from the consuming countrie…

