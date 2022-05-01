Azerbaijan holds Baku Marathon 2022 at initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation

Azer News

By Trend The Fifth Baku Marathon was organized at the initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation on May 15, Trend reports. About 15,000 participants have registered to participate in the Baku Marathon 2022. Foreigners living and working in our country, also participants from a number of other countries, applied to participate in the marathon, along with the citizens of Azerbaijan. Those who have registered include participants from the US, Germany, UAE, UK, China, France, Cameroon, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Uganda and from other countries. The Baku Marathon, organized since 201…

