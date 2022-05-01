Azerbaijan – Georgia trade turnover expands in 1Q2022

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Georgia’s total trade turnover with Azerbaijan from January through March 2022 amounted to $355.3 million – a 9.2-percent share of the total foreign trade turnover, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat). The current figure increased by 42 percent, compared to $250.2 million over the reporting period of 2021. According to Geostat, Azerbaijan ranked fourth among Georgian main trading partners from January through March 2022. Turkey ($562.4 million), China ($461.9 million), and Russia ($383.2 million) were the top three. Meanwhile, Georgia’s imports from Azerbaijan i…

