Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss military education cooperation

Published by

Azer News

Military education experts from Azerbaijan and Georgia have met to discuss military education cooperation, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on April 27. A working meeting of the experts was held at the Azerbaijani Army’s War College in line with the bilateral cooperation plan between the Azerbaijani and Georgian defence ministries. “The sides exchanged views on the preparation of STANAG tests in English, as well as moderation, mutual use, and testing of test materials,” the ministry said. STANAG (Standardization Agreement) is a NATO standardization document that outlines member states…

