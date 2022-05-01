Azerbaijan extracts over 11.1m tons of oil in January-April 22

Posted on 3 hours ago by
Published by
Azer News

Azerbaijan has extracted over 11.1 million tons of oil, including condensate, from January to April 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry. Oil production, including condensate, has decreased by 409,000 tons compared to the same period last year. Of the total volume, Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli accounted for 7 million tons of oil, while Shah Deniz for 1.5 million tons of condensate. The State Oil Company’s (SOCAR) oil output amounted to 2.6 million tons, including condensate. During the reported period, the volume of exported oil, including condensate, amounted to about 9 million tons. O…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Baku, Ankara vow to further bolster military co-op, improve regional security, peace
49 mins ago
Azerbaijan extracts over 11.1m tons of oil in January-April 22
3 hours ago
US permits some foreign investment in Syria despite sanctions
9 hours ago
NFL Schedule 2022: Ranking the 10 Best Games
12 hours ago
We will never force Syrian refugees to leave Turkey – Erdogan
16 hours ago
Dire conditions in Idlib worsen as Russia’s war rages
20 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.