Azerbaijan extracts over 11.1m tons of oil in January-April 22

Azer News

Azerbaijan has extracted over 11.1 million tons of oil, including condensate, from January to April 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry. Oil production, including condensate, has decreased by 409,000 tons compared to the same period last year. Of the total volume, Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli accounted for 7 million tons of oil, while Shah Deniz for 1.5 million tons of condensate. The State Oil Company’s (SOCAR) oil output amounted to 2.6 million tons, including condensate. During the reported period, the volume of exported oil, including condensate, amounted to about 9 million tons. O…

