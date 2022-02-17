Azerbaijan completing integration of requirements of Quality Charter for Int’l Road Haulage Operations into domestic legislation

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Azerbaijan is completing the process of integrating the requirements of the Quality Charter for International Road Haulage Operations into the domestic legislation, Anar Rzayev, head of the Azerbaijani State Road Transport Service, said in an interview with Trend. Rzayev said that the application of the requirements of the Quality Charter in Azerbaijan will contribute to the development of the road transport sector and will give a big impetus to the process of increasing the competitiveness of Azerbaijani carriers in the international road transport market. Moreover, Rzayev stressed t…

Read More