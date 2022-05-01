Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports by 45 pct

Published by

Azer News

Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by $225.6 million, or 45 percent, in the first quarter of 2022, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its April export review. In January-March, Azerbaijan’s exports totaled $8 billion, including $727.2 million in the non-oil sector. Fruit and vegetable production increased by 28.5 percent to $124.9 million compared to January-February 2021. Cotton yarn came in first with $72.2 million in non-oil exports, followed by carbamide with $53.2 million and hazelnuts with $39.5 million. Turkey ranked first with $25…

Read More