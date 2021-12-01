Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports by 42 pct in Jan-Oct

Published by

Azer News

By Ayya Lmahamad Azerbaijan increased the volume of its non-oil exports by $607.2 million or 42 percent in January-October 2021, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its November export review. In the first 10 months of the year, the volume of Azerbaijan’s exports amounted to $16.8 billion, including $2.1 billion in the non-oil sector. In the list of non-oil exports, gold ranked first with $166.1 million, followed by cotton yarn with $160.7 million and tomatoes with $130 million. In the reported period, the non-oil goods worth $665.4 million were…

