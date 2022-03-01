Azerbaijan boosts gas production in 2017-21

Published by

Azer News

By Ayya Lmahamad Gas production in Azerbaijan increased by about 73 percent from 2017 to 2021, the international rating agency S&P Global Ratings has reported. The agency noted that this figure will increase by another 20 percent by 2025. “However, even taking into account the growth of production, in the medium term, gas exports will play a relatively small role in the economy of Azerbaijan and will be about 20 percent of hydrocarbon exports,” the statement said. Over the past period, Azerbaijan has become not only a supplier but also a reliable transit country. As a result of the country’s p…

