AZAL holds presentation for travel agents in Istanbul

Published by

Azer News

On March 16th, a presentation of new opportunities and prospects for the development of cooperation between the flag carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) and travel agents of Turkey was held in Istanbul. The event was focused on discussion of the implementation of sales in Turkey. The tasks connected with operation of flights during the COVID-19 pandemic were also considered at the meeting. The event was organized by Aviareps Turkey, the world’s leading airline and tourism management company. Mr. Fuad Yusifov, the Head of Production and Marketing Department of “Azerbaijan Airlines”, delivered an openi…

Read More