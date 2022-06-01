AXWILL ELECTRICAL COMPANY LIMITED PUBLIC NOTICE

HANGZHOU, China, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Zhejiang Axwill Electrical Co.,Ltd. specializes in Conduits and conduit fittings, including connectors, couplings, metal boxes, flexible conduits etc. In recent months, we found there were counterfeit ranlic brand emt conduit in Egypt market. Sticker is as following type, please refer to the picture to see the difference:

Please be noticed and be care for buying those emt tubes.

Meanwhile we haven’t shipped any IMC ( intermediate metal conduit ) pipe with the UL sticker to Egypt from 2019 to 2021. So those IMC tubes of ranlic brand with UL sticker are fake.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839044/image_5024016_11830374.jpg

