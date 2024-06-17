Axi launches ‘Trading Places’ campaign with Manchester City Women stars

SYDNEY, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading online FX and CFD broker Axi has launched their new campaign, ‘Trading Places’ with Manchester City Women. Hosted by Sports Broadcaster and Manchester City presenter, Natalie Pike, the ‘Trading Places’ campaign features Man City Women stars as they step out of their comfort zones, and compete against one another in new roles.

Axi is the Official Online Trading Partner of Manchester City since 2020, extending their contract in 2023 to include Manchester City Women. Last year, the broker launched ‘The Mentality Edge’, their first player activation with Manchester City Women. This year, Manchester City Women stars Katie Startup, Leila Ouahabi, and Naomi Layzell compete in a head-to-head showdown across a series of challenges such as tower building and cake decorating.

Hannah Hill, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Axi, expressed her enthusiasm for their new campaign, stating, “As with every year, working with the Man City Women players was really exciting. Their natural chemistry, both on and off the pitch, brings incredible energy to everything we create together. Like Axi, Man City Women always push for that extra edge – and that shared commitment to excellence makes for a great partnership.”

In 2025, Axi has had a busy year as the company remains committed to its sponsorship portfolio. In March, the broker proudly launched their ‘Four Years’ campaign – a celebration of four years of collaboration and shared achievements with Manchester City. Further to the above, Axi is also the Official LATAM Online Trading Partner of LaLiga club, Girona FC, and the Official Online Trading Partner of Brazilian club, Esporte Clube Bahia.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1LcNe7N7pG0&list=PLd10IG9ySzExfUBmpEOojnwf5huwQpsBn&pp=gAQB

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading brand, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact: mediaenquiries@axi.com

Promoted by AxiTrader Ltd. OTC derivatives carry a high risk of investment loss. Not available to AU, NZ, UK & EU residents. Not intended as investment advice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15efa0ec-f975-4882-9d0d-f1e0b7fa9486

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001115954