Awards USD$1 Million Prize, HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest Goes Global

Top developers across five regions invited to create innovative apps by integrating with HMS Core, a full suite of Huawei’s Chipset-Device-Cloud capabilities

USD$1 million total in cash prizes, funded by the Shining-Star Program, on offer to developers worldwide in flagship contest

Prizes on offer include HUAWEI AppGallery promotional resources to reach 650 million Huawei device users and more

SHENZHEN, China, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Developers around the world are being invited to put their skills to the test on a global stage with the launch of HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest, Apps UP, launching on 30th June.

The inaugural contest will see entrants compete against other experienced developers to create innovative apps that improve and help navigate everyday life. Apps UP contest provides a platform for developers in each of the five competition regions: Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and China to showcase their skills and innovation.

HMS Core integrates Huawei’s Chipset-Device-Cloud capabilities, providing core capabilities to developers such as Machine Learning Kit, HiAI, AR Engine and more. Developers can easily achieve direct access and global all-scenario intelligence distribution across all devices by integrating their apps with HMS Core.

With AppGallery’s continued growth and position as one of the top three global app marketplace, winners of the Apps UP contest will get the chance to have their apps promoted on HUAWEI AppGallery, making them accessible to hundreds of millions of device users from more than 170 countries and regions, combined with the benefits of AppGallery Connect, providing one-stop service open platform for mobile apps, which help developers innovate and carry out efficient operations.

Prizes and wider benefits also include:

USD$1 million total funded by the Shining-Star Program, in cash prizes in the following categories: Best App, Best Game, Best Social Impact App, Most Popular App, Honorable Mention

Opportunity to compete on a global stage and showcase technical ability using leading HMS Core

Discussion with industry experts and Apps UP expert judging panel

Free access to Huawei Developers events, courses and certifications

To celebrate the launch of the contest, Huawei hosted a live virtual event on Tuesday 30th June at 12:00 UTC+1 to showcase what’s in store for developers. The event marked the opening of the global contest including talks from Zhang Ping’an, President of Consumer Cloud Service, Huawei Consumer Business Group, successful app developers, and HMS Core experts.

Examples of the integration with HMS Core showed at the launch event include art app Sketch AR, an application that uses HUAWEI HiAI to create a smarter app for virtual art creation. Another is StorySign, which integrates with Machine Learning Kit and blends image recognition, HUAWEI HiAI Optical Character Recognition (OCR) translate popular children’s books into sign language to ensure deaf children can enjoy story time.

Commenting on the launch of the HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest, Apps UP, Zhang Ping’an said: “The number of talented developers of HMS ecosystem is growing. The work that developers do is integral to so much of our daily life. Through the apps they create, they empower us to seamlessly navigate the world around us. At Huawei, we want to invite developers to join us in building a better future and turn their ideas into reality using HMS Core offered by Huawei Mobile Services.”

How to enter

To enter, participants must register an account on the official website, https://developer.huawei.com/ consumer/en/digix/appsup between 30 June – 30 August 2020 and sign up either as an individual or as a team of up to three members. All apps must be developed integrating HMS Core and submitted on the contest official website before 18:00 UTC+8 on 30 August 2020, where a panel of regional industry experts will score each entry on social value, business value, user experience and originality.

From there, at the stage of public review, the top 20 shortlisted apps in each region will be made available for the public to download on the contest official website or HUAWEI AppGallery from 21 September, making their way to the finals in October.

Ready to harness the endless potential of the app world with Huawei? To find out more, visit https://developer.huawei.com/ consumer/en/digix/appsup .

#HMSInnovateforall

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1198991/USD_1_Million_ Innovation.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1198993/Zhang_Ping_an_ President.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1198992/Innovation_ digital_inclusion.jpg