Authentix Partners with Government Clients on Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives in Africa

Authentix®, the authority in authentication solutions, shares positive results of continued client partnerships for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Through a long standing commitment to expand resources beyond standard business operations, Authentix has taken lead from its government partners to help deliver a lasting, positive impact on the lives of thousands in many communities in Africa.

According to Authentix’s CEO, Kevin McKenna, “As we continue to focus on CSR initiatives, our approach centers around listening, learning, and planning in close collaboration with leaders of important government agencies such as the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Finance, Energy Regulation Board, and countless others who seek to improve environmental and socioeconomic conditions for their citizens.” Below highlights some of the collaborative programs completed.

Zambia: Clean Water & Sanitation in Petauke

The Zambian government recognized the lack of access to clean and safe water for many in drought stricken rural regions. Through a partnership with the Zambia Energy Regulation Board (ERB), Authentix supported the rehabilitation of 30 water boreholes and the drilling of six new boreholes and pumping equipment in the Petauke district within the Eastern Province of Zambia. Improved outcomes for local citizens included:

Over 30,000 people with access to clean and safe drinking water.

Reduced the number of non-communicable diseases in the district.

Increased school class attendance as children now have nearby access to water sources.

Improved sanitation facilities at two schools serving thousands of students.

In this ongoing partnership with the ERB, Authentix is continuing the spirit of CSR in 2020 by working with a consortium of partners rehabilitating more than 200 additional water boreholes in the Petauke district. This project will help vastly improve access to clean and safe drinking water for over 80,000 people in the area.

Ghana: New Technology Laboratory in Kongo Senior Secondary School

The Ghana National Petroleum Authority (NPA) expressed a need to help the Kongo Senior Secondary School, the only high school in the area with over 2,200 students. Authentix collaborated with the NPA to provide the secondary school with 21 new, fully networked computers with Internet access and also enabled the installation of a reference library.

In collaboration with government clients on multiple continents, Authentix has helped make a significant social impact by addressing local needs in health, education, and the environment and will continue to focus available resources for these important CSR projects.

About Authentix

