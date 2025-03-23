Australia’s Tank Deployment to Ukraine Faces Uncertainty Amid US Aid Halt

Canberra: Australia’s deployment of its US-made Abrams tanks to Ukraine faces difficulties as Washington halted military aid to Ukraine. The Australian Defense Ministry said the tanks’ ongoing transfer to Ukraine remains ‘complex,’ while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese noted that getting the tanks into Ukraine is “a difficult task.”

According to Anadolu Agency, Australia last year announced plans to send 49 of its aging American-made M1A1 Abrams tank fleet to Ukraine, as part of a $245 million military support package aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s defense against Russia. The ministry mentioned in a statement that it is “collaborating closely with partners, including the US, to facilitate the prompt delivery of the M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.”

The logistics hub in the eastern Polish city of Rzeszow, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Poland-Ukraine border, is now disputed with the US decision to freeze aid. Last week, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the supply of American arms to Ukraine through Poland has returned to previous levels in the US military base near Rzeszow.

Sikorski also stated that Kyiv was receiving its normal supply of weapons destined for Ukraine after the US announced it would lift a ban on American military aid and intelligence sharing to Ukraine as part of ceasefire talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia between US and Ukrainian delegations. The talks resulted in Ukraine agreeing to a 30-day ceasefire proposal.

However, the Australian media outlet alleged that several US military logistics units have recently pulled out from the hub, where Australia’s 49 American-made Abrams tanks are set to arrive after being shipped to Europe. It also reported that Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will pay a visit to the Pacific nation to discuss aid efforts for his country.