ASTRAZENECA, First Organization in Egypt receiving Best place to work for Millennials Award

The certification is based on an HR analysis of the company policies focusing on Millennials and an anonymous employee survey result. Seventy percent of a firm’s evaluation is based on how the company’s Millennials associates rated their experiences at their workplaces. The comprehensive analysis focused on several workplace factors including work-life balance, professional development opportunities and company benefits. This year, 84% of AstraZeneca’s Millennials employees in Egypt said the organization is a great place to work, compared to 71% at an average Egyptian organization.

Hatem El Werdany, Country President of AstraZeneca Egypt said: “At AstraZeneca Egypt, we are inspired by the things that seem impossible and empowered to challenge conventional thinking to deliver breakthrough ideas that can make a difference in all aspects of our business and to the healthcare in Egypt. With the fresh graduates and young talents increasing more and more in our organization during the past years, we have witnessed the contribution of young people and the impact of a truly inclusive and diverse workforce on our business. This year we are proud to be awarded as a Best Place to Work for Millennials, as it reflects our commitment towards an inclusive culture where everyone feels valued for their ideas and contributions”

Heba Elshabrawy, HR Director of AstraZeneca Egypt added: “As a young organization where 90% of AZ Egypt are Millennials, being first company ever in Egypt to be recognized as “BPTW for Millennials” is an achievement we are very proud of as a team. It comes after our recognition as Best Females Employer in 2021, which reflects how Inclusion is core to our culture. Having a Great Place to Work is one of AstraZeneca’s Global Priorities, & locally in Egypt we are keen on driving a culture of lifelong learning & development, supporting an inclusive environment where people feel respected, supported, & safe so that our diverse, uniquely talented employees are free to drive innovation and perform at their best.”

The program looks for companies with a culture that supports employees, flexibility in hours, competitive compensation, quality benefits, training, and continued education opportunities, career advancement, and other factors. AstraZeneca is proud to be a company that’s known for its culture, where employees can experience career growth and excellence.

Every year, more than 50 organizations in Egypt partner with the Best Places to Work organization for the assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture. The Best Places to Work for Millennials is one of the several certification programs offered by the Best Places to Work organization. AstraZeneca achieved the Best Place to Work for Women certification and was among the top 3 best employers in Egypt for 2019 and 2020.

For more information about the program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org