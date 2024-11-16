Artillery Shell Hits UNIFIL Headquarters in Southern Lebanon.

Beirut: The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that an artillery shell struck its headquarters in the western sector of southern Lebanon on Friday but did not explode. The incident took place in the afternoon when a 155mm live artillery shell hit the UNIFIL West Sector headquarters in Shama.

According to Anadolu Agency, Italian bomb disposal experts quickly secured the area, safely removed the ordnance, and conducted a controlled detonation. UNIFIL has not attributed the incident to any group but emphasized the necessity for all parties to adhere to their responsibilities in ensuring the safety and security of UN personnel and properties.

The incident follows a report from Thursday when a UNIFIL convoy was fired upon by unidentified gunmen during a mission in southern Lebanon. The situation in the region remains tense, with the Israeli army having attacked several UNIFIL posts across southern Lebanon since the beginning of its ground offensive in early October, which has drawn internationa

l condemnation.

UNIFIL was initially established in 1978 as an interim force to aid in restoring peace in the area and to confirm Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon. The current escalation stems from Israel’s air campaign against targets it claims are associated with the Hezbollah group, beginning in late September, marking a significant increase in cross-border hostilities.

Lebanese health authorities report that Israeli attacks since last October have resulted in more than 3,400 deaths, nearly 14,600 injuries, and over 1 million displaced individuals. Despite global warnings about the potential for a regional war in the Middle East, Tel Aviv intensified the conflict with a ground offensive into southern Lebanon on October 1.