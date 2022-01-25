Armenia sincerely wishes to normalize relations with Turkey – Nikol Pashinyan

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Armenia sincerely wishes to normalize relations with Turkey, establish diplomatic relations and open borders, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference held online on his Facebook page on Monday, Trend reports citing his Facebook page. According to him, if the dynamics of negotiations with Ankara is maintained, Armenia can accept the invitation of the Turkish side to take part in a diplomatic forum in Antalya. “We have already held a meeting of special representatives on the settlement of Armenian-Turkish relations. And if this dynamics continues, then it is h…

