Armenia most likely to benefit from peace treaty with Azerbaijan – expert

By Trend Armenia is most likely to benefit from concluding a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Associate Professor of the Faculty of History at Lomonosov Moscow State University Ismail Agakishiev told Trend. According to him, it’s not a secret that Armenia has been the most economically underdeveloped country for 30 years in the South Caucasus. On the other hand, the 30-year conflict has been a humanitarian tragedy for all countries in the region. “Addressing this issue creates the opportunity for implementing transport, logistics, and energy projects, as well as restoration of human relations thr…

