Arctech Solar Delivered 575MW SkyLine Trackers to Middle East’s Largest PV Plant

Considering the project was set up in the harsh tropical desert environment and equipped with bifacial modules, SkyLine(1P) tracking system, one of the most advanced innovative products of Arctech, was an ideal match to the project, what is thought to be the best combination of the two cutting edge technologies in the world. After years of R&D investment by Arctech, SkyLine trackers adapt to all types climates and terrains due to its self-learning ability and easy installation, which can greatly increase the energy yield and lower LCOE.

To overcome the challenges of the outbreak of COVID-19, Arctech adjusted its production plan and allocate resources during the Spring Festival appropriately to ensure its production in full swing and delivery on-time. Further to this, Arctech has localized part of the production orders in Saudi Arabia to meet the localization requirements and dispatched project engineers to work on-site ensuring all the projects on track, and all the benefits that come from its strong worldwide presence.

“The beginning of 2020 has been especially bumpy. However, we successfully tackled challenges by remaining focused on ensuring production capacity and resolving delivery issues. We are delighted to fulfill our commitment to customers,” said Mr. Guy Rong, the president of Arctech Solar’s global business. “As a reliable and solid partner of customers from various regions, we are committed to providing competitive high-quality products and sophisticated solutions through our fast-response global service network.”

In 2019, Arctech made a significant breakthrough in the Middle East and North Africa, ranked fourth for the first time with occupied 8% market shares in this region, according to Global Solar PV Tracker Market Shares and Shipment Trends Report 2020 released by Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables. To date, Arctech has a large market share in the Middle East, with a tracker record of nearly 1GW including completed and in-progress projects.

Arctech Solar is one of the world's leading manufacturers and solution providers of solar tracking and racking systems. In the past decade, Arctech Solar has successfully set up overseas subsidiaries/business service centers in China, Japan, India, U.S., Spain, Mexico, Australia, UAE, Chile and Argentina. As of the end of 2019, the company has cumulatively installed around 24GW capacity and completed around 900 projects in 24 countries.

