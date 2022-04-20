Arabic projects collection from CoinTiger is on the way

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CoinTiger is now collecting Arabic projects for sustainable development in this region. Project partners involved will get exclusive support from CoinTiger, including special discounts on listing, marketing promotions, and so on. Further cooperation is very likely to be offered by CoinTiger. Details are specified as follows:

AMA support (CoinTiger Arab Community)

Arab Projects Joint Airdrop activities

50+ media reports in the Middle East

Special discount on listing

Please contact the listing manager: https://t.me/Lucca_CoinTiger

CoinTiger platform is an innovative crypto-asset exchange that provides multi-cryptocurrency trading services in multi-language to blockchain enthusiasts around the world.

Currently, CoinTiger users have reached 5 million from more than 252 countries which cover a range of regions in Asia, North America, Africa, and Europe.

CoinTiger has always valued the Arabic market and has been willing to expand into it. We’ve continuously selected several top-quality projects from Arabia. So far, 1 of every 10 cryptocurrency users in Arabia chooses CoinTiger.

CoinTiger Team

April 20, 2022

