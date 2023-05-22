Applications continue for 2024 Istanbul Photo Awards as annual contest marks 10th year

ANKARA: Applications are underway for the 2024 Istanbul Photo Awards, where the photos that define the world agenda will compete in the 10th edition of the annual contests. Every year, about 20,000 photos are sent to the Istanbul Photo Awards, which is organized by Anadolu to support press photography and is recognized as one of the world's top photography contests. There is no requirement for applicants to be affiliated with a press organization to apply for the contest, which is open only to the participation of professional photographers. Photographers can take part in the contest with newsworthy photographs taken between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023. Prizes worth $60,000 will be distributed in the contest. Entries are being accepted in 10 categories: Single News, Story News, Single Sports, Story Sports, Single Nature and Environment, Story Nature and Environment, Single Daily Life, Story Daily Life, as well as Single Portrait and Story Portrait.? Contestants have the right to apply in all categories and they may submit both published and unpublished photos. Extensive information about the application requirements of the contest, which provides accurate information about the photographers' personal information and details about the photo, can be accessed via the website. The Photo of the Year Award will be given to the photo that stands in first place in the Single News category, and the photojournalist will receive a $6,000 reward.? The first-place winners in each category will be rewarded $3,000, the second-place winners will receive $1,500, and the third-place winners will get $1,000. Two separate prizes worth $1,000 will be awarded to the works on discrimination among the applications made in all serial categories and the works of young photographers under the age of 28, especially for the decennial of the contest, which is supported by Turkish technology firm Turkcell this year. The contest jury, featuring star-studded figures from the photography world, will award the best photos in April.? The jur y members will evaluate the submitted photos from many different points of view, such as technical proficiency, perspective, movement, and emotion.? Applications are only available at istanbulphotoawards.com through Jan. 17. Information about the photos, exhibitions, photo albums, and jury members who have received awards in the past years can also be reached at the contest website. Source: Anadolu Agency