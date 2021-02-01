AppGallery Users Amongst the First to Play Save Eddy Smile Globally

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — AppGallery users are amongst the first Android players to play Fineallday Games’ highly-anticipated Save Eddy Smile, as the unique tactical puzzle game launches globally on 29 January 2021.

Gamers must navigate through over 120 action-packed challenges, freeing Eddy and his friends from the mischievous Rory, and unlocking different attacks to do so. Strategy and planning is a must – with eight types of bombs available to blast through levels and destroy rising blocks in a tangled world of tunnels.

Completing puzzles allows gamers to rise through the ranks, attacking Rory with each level completed and improving torque, speed, magnetism, and charge magnet stats. With over 60 magnets to be unlocked and a mysterious hidden level to be found, gamers can expect hours of exciting gameplay.

“Fineallday Games is excited to partner with AppGallery and offer Huawei gamers access to our highly-anticipated Save Eddy Smile game,” said Dominick Lareau. “Our goal is to create games that are not only visually appealing but innovative and original. We share Huawei gamers’ excitement and enthusiasm and plan to make more fun games available through AppGallery in the future.”

The game invites players around the world to reap the benefits of stimulative gaming, challenging individuals to rise through the ranks, defeat Rory and find the mysterious hidden level. The game launches on AppGallery with 12 different languages globally1, and will be made available for gamers to download from 29 January 2021.

Huawei Offers Technology Support to Partners

Huawei’s partnership has been perfect for Fineallday. The team provided strong operational support for the Save Eddy Smile launch, which is integrated with Huawei’s innovative HMS Core.

“The Huawei team offered high-quality technical support during the integration process,” said Dominick Lareau. “Communication was excellent, and they provided clear guidance and feedback that helped us quickly overcome any technical issues.”

Save Eddy Smile will be available for download for free via AppGallery from 29 January 2021.

About AppGallery – One of the Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

Launched in over 170 countries and regions, AppGallery is committed to meeting its 500 million active users’ diverse yet focused needs. The app marketplace actively seeks out partnerships with global and local developers to invite them to board the platform. This allows AppGallery to remain an open and innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to all.

AppGallery also provides full-spectrum operational support for developers worldwide, and several developer-centric initiatives, empowering developers to innovate further in app development.

About Fineallday Games

Fineallday Games is an independent studio based in Québec, Canada, with the goal to create original, fun, and artistic games and content. Founded by Dominick Lareau, with the help of his partner Samuel Archambault, Fineallday have since published several successful games focused on creating fun and stimulation for its gamers.

https://www.fineallday.com/games

1 Save Eddy Smiles will be available in 12 languages at launch, including English, Chinese, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, German, and Arabic.

