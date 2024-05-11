Another Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza

ISTANBUL: Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, the government media office in the blockaded enclave said in a statement on Saturday. Bahaa Okasha, photojournalist for Al-Aqsa media network, was killed alongside his wife and children in an Israeli bombing that targeted his house in the Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip. At least 143 journalists and media workers are among the nearly 35,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, in response to the Hamas incursion that claimed 1,200 lives, according to the media office in Gaza. Journalists in the Palestinian territory face particularly?high?risks as they cover the conflict amid Israeli ground assault and airstrikes, disrupted communications, supply shortages, and power outages. Source: Anadolu Agency