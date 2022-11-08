Announcement of the Effect of Ginseng and Red Ginseng for Suppression of Bone and Muscle Loss – Announced at the 13th International Symposium on Ginseng 2022

Korean ginseng (Panax ginseng) has been used for various treatments for about 2,000 years, and is the most used in Dongui Bogam, a traditional Korean medical book. Based on numerous research results related to ginseng and red ginseng, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of Korea has officially recognized 6 effects such as immunity enhancement, fatigue improvement, memory improvement, and blood circulation improvement.

During the symposium, various research results on ginseng were published, such as ginseng’s immunity against the infection of COVID 19 (professor Seo Sang-hee’s team from Chungnam National University, South Korea) and the effect of red ginseng on the inhibition of liver damage caused by arsenic exposure (Professor S.M. Kamruzzaman’s team in Bangladesh).

Professor Hyong Young Kwon’s team from Soonchunhyang University verifies that ginseng (ginsenoside Rd) suppresses muscle loss

Professor Hyuk-Young Kwon’s team at Soonchunhyang University announced the inhibitory effect of ginsenoside Rd on sarcopenia. In the ginsenoside Rd group, over time, the muscle strength of the aged mice improved to a level similar to that of the normal adult mice. In addition, the size of muscle cells increased in the ginsenoside Rd group compared to the control group, and in the case of the number of nuclei per cell, the number of nuclei of 6 or more increased from 20% to 37%.

Professor Narayanan’s team from University of Michigan verifies that red ginseng prevents bone loss by keeping balance in intestinal microorganisms

Professor Narayan’s team at the University of Michigan in the US divided 21 adult male mice into four groups and administered broad-spectrum antibiotics for 2 weeks, then administered water to one group and 500 mg/kg/day of red ginseng extract to the other group for 4 weeks. As a result, the intestinal microbial diversity of mice was significantly reduced by the administration of antibiotics, but the decrease in intestinal microbial diversity and barrier damage were significantly suppressed in the red ginseng-treated group. In addition, significant bone loss occurred in the femur and spine of mice after antibiotic treatment, but bone loss was prevented in the group treated with red ginseng.

