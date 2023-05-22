Andry Rajoelina sworn in as Madagascar’s president

KIGALI: Andry Rajoelina was sworn in for a second term as Madagascar's president on Saturday, amid fears of violence from opposition supporters who contested the results of the Nov. 16 election. 'I will be the president of all Malagasy people, and I am ready to work with anyone who wants to make the country develop,' he told the crowd at a stadium in the capital Antananarivo. Six African presidents attended the ceremony. However, former presidents of the fourth largest island nation on Africa's southeastern coast, Marc Ravalomanana and Hery Rajaonarimampianina, both candidates in the November elections, were not present. About 6,000 police and army personnel were deployed to ensure security. Rajoelina, 49, took power for the first time in 2009, following the military-backed removal of Ravalomanana from the presidency. Source: Anadolu Agency