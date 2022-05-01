Analysis-War a lost opportunity for Turkey’s westward outreach

Posted on 3 mins ago by
Published by
Reuters

By Tuvan Gumrukcu and Jonathan Spicer ANKARA (Reuters) – Before travelling to Moscow last week, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stopped over in Ankara to meet Tayyip Erdogan and praise the Turkish leader’s diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Less than two hours after the two shook hands, a big part of the goodwill that Ankara has engendered in the West through its unique role as mediator between warring parties was undone, undermining Turkey’s chances of capitalising on thawing ties. The turning point came when an Istanbul court sentenced a philanthropist, Osman Kavala, to li…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians
3 mins ago
Analysis-War a lost opportunity for Turkey’s westward outreach
3 mins ago
Analysis-War a lost opportunity for Turkey’s westward outreach
3 mins ago
Turkey organizes charter flight from Turkmenistan
11 hours ago
Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports by 45 pct
18 hours ago
News briefs
1 day ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.