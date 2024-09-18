Anadolu photojournalists win 5 awards at International Photography Awards competition

ANKARA: Photojournalists of Anadolu, an international news agency based in Trkiye, were awarded five prizes at the International Photography Awards competition.

Ali Jadallah, one of Anadolu’s Gaza photojournalists, was runner-up in the Editorial/News/War/Conflict category for his photo series regarding Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Mustafa Hassona, also Anadolu’s photojournalist in Gaza, won honorable mentions in the category of Editorial/Photojournalist of the Year and Editorial/News/War/Conflict for his two photos of Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Dogukan Keskinkilic, one of Anadolu’s Ankara photojournalists, won the Professional: Sports, Team Sports category for his photograph of the Snow Rugby Championship.

In the Professional: Editorial/News, Environment category, Sebnem Coskun, one of Anadolu’s Istanbul photojournalists, received an honorable mention for her photo titled The Melting World of Polar Bears, which was taken during Trkiye’s National Arctic Scientific Research Expedition.

Source: Anadolu Agency