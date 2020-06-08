Amidst Covid-19, Egyptian users seek and share positivity on LOLita

CAIRO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Users across Egypt are displaying a show of solidarity and positivity on the short video app, LOLita, which is becoming more popular in the country. The app, launched in March 2019, is becoming an important platform for youths and millennials to connect and encourage one another during the coronavirus pandemic.

Users are flocking to videos with positive vibes and leaving their own words of encouragements in the comments. Popular videos include frontline workers cheering each other up in their spare time, which showcases the fortitude of health professionals in Egypt. Users have turned such videos into positive mini platforms, leaving likes and uplifting comments for frontline workers.

LOLita has also been a platform for people to voice their societal concerns. A young woman’s monologue, which has gotten thousands of likes from users, shared her thoughts which resonated with many people. “It’s a difficult time so don’t leave your parents feeling lonely. If you have issues with them, just go and solve it now.” The short video trended quickly and received responses from users all over the country.

LOLita has become an avenue for users to connect amidst the pandemic, sharing their cares and concerns with each other and seeking strength and solace. One video by a happy couple announcing their engagement has gotten more than 46,000 likes and over 2,000 congratulatory comments. LOLita is aiding many affected individuals by helping them find a way to stay positive and giving them a respite from the challenging environment.

LOLita also believes in the beauty of human nature and strives to give back to local communities. During Ramadan, the app worked with Resala, a non-governmental organization powered by 1.5 million volunteers all over Egypt, to donate food baskets to hundreds of poor families in Cairo.

On LOLita, users are encouraged to enjoy, create and share short videos and pictures of different types including comedy, pop, lifestyle, animation and others. LOLita is always packed with images and videos that are diversified, humorous and soul-touching, making itself an enjoyable place for anyone.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1176380/Popular_short_ video_app_LOLita.jpg