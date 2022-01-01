American Manufacturing Gets New Look After Supply Chain Snarls Prompt Changes

Posted on 4 mins ago by
Published by
The Street

By Michael Tedder Companies are beginning to rethink the way goods are manufactured and shipped in the modern economy. As anyone who did any holiday shopping no doubt realizes, supply chain bottlenecks are both driving up prices and making it harder to find goods ranging from candy canes to Nikes. In response, companies are starting to rethink the way they manufacture and ship their goods, according to a new explainer video from the Wall Street Journal. The video notes that while some companies have been “stockpiling goods in trailers and chartering private container ships,” others have been c…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
American Manufacturing Gets New Look After Supply Chain Snarls Prompt Changes
4 mins ago
‫جناح كولومبيا في معرض إكسبو دبي 2020 يُطبّق حل “عدّ الأشخاص” الخاصّ بشركة OP Retail لتحسين تجارب زائريه
‫جناح كولومبيا في معرض إكسبو دبي 2020 يُطبّق حل “عدّ الأشخاص” الخاصّ بشركة OP Retail لتحسين تجارب زائريه
4 hours ago
Cars at CES 2022 reinvent the steering wheel by getting rid of it
5 hours ago
‫CES 2022: Coway تقدم المزيد من منتجات المنزل الذكي للشرق الأوسط
‫CES 2022: Coway تقدم المزيد من منتجات المنزل الذكي للشرق الأوسط
7 hours ago
CES 2022: Coway Brings More Smart Home Products to the Middle East
CES 2022: Coway Brings More Smart Home Products to the Middle East
7 hours ago
‫تخطط شركة هايسنس لجلب المزيد من منتجات العرض عالية الأداء وعالية الجودة إلى السوق الأفريقية في عام 2022
‫تخطط شركة هايسنس لجلب المزيد من منتجات العرض عالية الأداء وعالية الجودة إلى السوق الأفريقية في عام 2022
8 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.