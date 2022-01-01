American Manufacturing Gets New Look After Supply Chain Snarls Prompt Changes

Published by

The Street

By Michael Tedder Companies are beginning to rethink the way goods are manufactured and shipped in the modern economy. As anyone who did any holiday shopping no doubt realizes, supply chain bottlenecks are both driving up prices and making it harder to find goods ranging from candy canes to Nikes. In response, companies are starting to rethink the way they manufacture and ship their goods, according to a new explainer video from the Wall Street Journal. The video notes that while some companies have been “stockpiling goods in trailers and chartering private container ships,” others have been c…

Read More