American Airlines Flight Diverted to Rome Due to Security Threat

Rome: An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome on Sunday due to a “possible security issue,” the airline said in a statement. Flight 292, which departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport, was en route to Indira Gandhi International Airport when it was rerouted to Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport, where it landed safely.

According to Anadolu Agency, a senior official told ABC News that a bomb threat was received via email, prompting the diversion. However, the threat was later determined to be unfounded. Passengers were transported to the terminal for screening, and the aircraft was undergoing a thorough security check before being cleared to continue to New Delhi.

“Safety and security are our top priorities, and we thank our customers for their understanding,” American Airlines said.