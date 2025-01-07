Ambiq and ThinkAR Disrupt the AR Glasses Industry with the AiLens

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ambiq®, a leading developer of ultra-low-power semiconductors and solutions enabling Edge AI, has partnered with ThinkAR, a pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI technology, to unveil AiLens, the most lightweight smart glasses designed for everyday wear.

Weighing just 37 grams, AiLens redefines lightweight smart glasses with an extraordinary 10+ hours of battery life — over three times the industry average of 3 hours — ensuring all-day usability without the need for frequent recharging.

The glasses are powered by Ambiq’s ultra-efficient Apollo4 System-on-Chip (SoC), built on its proprietary Subthreshold Power Optimization Technology (SPOT®) platform, and ThinkAR’s advanced voice-activated AR capabilities. Together, they deliver a seamless, intuitive hands-free experience enhanced by powerful Edge AI processing for personalized insights.

Key Features and Innovations:

• Advanced Processing Power: Ambiq’s Apollo4 SoC, featuring an Arm® Cortex®-M4F microprocessor, achieves up to 192 MHz for processing graphics, audio, and AI models.

• AI-Powered Personal Assistant: AiLens includes an adaptive AI assistant that learns user preferences and delivers tailored responses, supporting OpenAI and third-party APIs.

• Exceptional Display Technology: High-definition visuals powered by Apollo4’s 2D/2.5D graphics accelerator ensure smooth performance with minimal power consumption.

• Seamless Connectivity: Direct integration with Google, Microsoft, and third-party platforms for instant access to calendars, documents, and cloud storage.

• Ergonomic Design: Market-leading lightweight construction at 37g, optimized for long-term comfort.

• iOS App Integration: Dedicated application for enhanced functionality and seamless control.

“Our collaboration with ThinkAR marks the start of a new era for smart AR glasses,” said Fumihide Esaka, CEO of Ambiq. “The leap in energy efficiency, performance, functionality, and practicality offers a major shift in wearable Edge AI technology for consumers. I am excited to see how people will use it to improve their daily routines.”

“Our partnership with Ambiq for AiLens underscores our commitment to innovation,” said Joe Ye, Founder of ThinkAR.

“Together, we’ve created a product that redefines the AR glasses market – being energy efficient, intuitive, and designed for the modern user.” said Paul Jones, President of ThinkAR Japan Offices.

In conjunction with SoftBank the key applications of the AiLens include — Healthcare, workplace productivity and training, retail and E-commerce, navigation and travel, education and skill development.

The specific core functions the AiLens can help are:

• Real-Time Language Translation: Enables seamless multilingual communication.

• Notes and Reminders: Accessible for students and professionals on the go.

• Healthcare Solutions: Provides seamless access to health and wellness data from wearables or healthcare devices.

• Workflow Optimization: Enhances productivity for hands-free management including checking phone notifications and accessing internet resources with visual responses powered by OpenAI.

With its lightweight design and advanced processing capabilities, AiLens ensures user comfort for extended use while minimizing external components. This innovation creates an unparalleled experience in the AR glasses market.

ThinkAR AiLens will be available simultaneously in North America, APAC, and Europe. Initial availability in the United States begins in January 2025, followed by APAC and Europe in April 2025. Consumers can purchase AiLens through Amazon, SoftBank Japan, and additional online and offline retailers.

Learn more about the collaboration or experience the AiLens at The Venetian, Level 2, Bellini 2002 during CES 2025.

Note: Battery data is based on ThinkAR’s lab test results and may vary with usage and other factors.

About Ambiq

Ambiq’s mission is to develop the lowest-power semiconductor solutions to enable intelligent devices everywhere and drive a more energy-efficient, sustainable, and data-driven world. With over 270 million units shipped, Ambiq empowers manufacturers to create products that last weeks on a single charge while delivering maximum features in compact designs. For more information, visit www.ambiq.com.

About ThinkAR

ThinkAR empowers individuals and businesses with innovative AR and AI technologies, eliminating the barriers of traditional devices. By enabling hands-free solutions, ThinkAR drives a seamless, ergonomic future where ideas take flight effortlessly. For more information, visit www.thinkar.com.

