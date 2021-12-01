‘Aleppo boil’ disease infects thousands in northeast Syria

Cases of a disease known as “Aleppo boil” have soared across northeast Syria in recent months due to a lack of insecticides, according to a member of the Kurdish Red Crescent, a local medical NGO. The disease, officially named Leishmaniasis, is caused by a microscopic parasite spread by sandflies which creates ulcers and, in some cases, can attack the internal organs of its victims. Since the beginning of August, about 16,400 cases have been reported in villages near the Al-Khabour River, the largest tributary of the Euphrates in Syria, Sky News reported. The Al-Khabour, through which water us…

