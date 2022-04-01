Al-Hol camp: Dire conditions are deathtrap for children 


Published by
Al-Araby

Dozens of children in the Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, an area under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), are dying as a result of the appalling camp conditions and a lack of the most basic safeguards or medical care. Hunger and disease are the primary killers, with child camp residents growing up in a deeply unsafe environment, the harsh realities of which have been revealed by residents and workers from the international organisations present in the camp. Last April, Zayneb Al-Assi fled with her three children from the Al-Hol camp, which is situated to the south of the Al-Ho…

