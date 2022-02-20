Air Products Qudra to Showcase World-Leading Technologies and Global Capabilities at the International Petroleum Technology Conference and Exhibition in Riyadh, KSA

Meet Air Products Qudra’s industry specialists at stand number 1450

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Air Products Qudra will showcase world-leading technologies, global capabilities and solutions to the world’s most significant energy and environmental sustainability challenges, at the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) in Riyadh. The conference will be held between February 21st to the 23rd at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Mr. Ebubekir Koyuncu, Chief Executive Officer of Air Products Qudra, commented: “Air Products Qudra’s mission is to drive the energy transition by bringing world-class technology, onsite solutions and leading project execution and operational leadership for large-scale energy and environmental projects throughout Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region.

“Our technologies and solutions are enabling our customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to meet their sustainability goals and are aligned with Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision to create a more diverse and sustainable economy. We’re proud to showcase these at IPTC along with mega projects we are building, owning and operating to help make the world’s dream of low carbon hydrogen a reality.

Air Products Qudra is a proud gold sponsor at the IPTC, and we look forward to participating and welcoming customers to spend time with us at this leading exhibition.”

Air Products Qudra’s industry specialists will be on hand at stand no. 1450, to share the latest innovation, technology and projects and offerings in hydrogen and carbon capture. Air Products is the world’s largest hydrogen supplier and a leader in hydrogen production and related mega projects, with expertise in hydrogen for mobility; while Air Products Qudra’s purpose is to energise the region by delivering cleaner, safer energy solutions through innovative technologies, enabling a sustainable future in the Middle East.

About Air Products Qudra

Air Products Qudra is the regional development and investment joint venture (JV) for Middle East between Air Products and Qudra Energy, a subsidiary of Vision Invest. Air Products is a world-leading industrial gases company developing, engineering, building, owning and operating many of the world’s largest industrial gas projects; Vision Invest is a leading development and investment Holding Company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a diversified portfolio of investments across several sectors such as Utility, Infrastructure, Logistics and Industrial Gases with a global operational investment footprint.

Formed following several years of partnership between its parent companies, Air Products Qudra’s mission is to bring world-class technology, on-site solutions, and leading project execution and operational leadership for large-scale energy and environmental projects throughout the Middle East region. For more information visit www.airproductsqudra.com

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world’s largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $60 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products’ higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

