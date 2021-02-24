Advanced Aesthetic Technologies, Inc.’s Algeness® Chosen as a Top Finalist in Prestigious Terra2 Solution Skin Health Innovation Competition

BROOKLINE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Advanced Aesthetic Technologies, Inc. (AAT), a leader in aesthetic gel implant technology, is proud to announce that AAT and our lead product Algeness® were selected as one of the top two finalists in the recent Terra2 Solutions Skin Health Innovation Competition, finishing as the top aesthetic innovation and second overall in this prestigious, global event.

As part of their commitment to investing in and supporting the growth of innovative skin health competitions, Gore Range Capital partnered with Terra2 Solutions, a global think tank, and DermX Media Group, a leader in dermatology education, to host the Terra2 Solutions Skin Health Innovation Competition. The finals of the competition were held during the recent 18th Annual Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference-Hawaii® (WC21) that was held virtually this year and attracted 3,700 attendees.

Doug Abel, CEO of AAT, commented, “We were very honored that Algeness® was invited to participate in this prestigious competition, pleased to be initially selected as one of the top four semifinalists to present during WC21, and delighted to finish as one of the top two as selected by a group of industry leaders and highly respected physicians. This notable recognition from potential customers and investors underscores the unique advantages of the Algeness® technology as a differentiator in the global dermal filler market.”

Participating companies were invited to present to a panel of expert judges and providers in the fields of clinical dermatology, aesthetic medicine, and other aspects of skin health, and executive leaders of pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic, and IT companies. Four semifinalists including AAT presented their pitch videos to the entire audience during the meeting, and the two finalists, AAT and Mindera Corporation were given the opportunity to present a live pitch to be followed by questions from the panel of judges.

“The dermal filler market is one of the most attractive segments in healthcare. Advanced Aesthetic Technologies has the know-how, the assets, and the capabilities necessary to bring innovative and differentiated products to this market. The recent Terra2 Solutions Skin Health Competition recognized AAT’s Algeness® as a finalist among the most innovative technologies in medical skin health in the world,” said Humberto Antunes, Founder of Terra2 Solutions, a Partner at Gore Range, and former global CEO of Galderma Laboratories.

According to board certified dermatologist Valerie Callender, MD, FAAD, of Callender Dermatology and Cosmetic Center in Glenn Dale, MD, who served as one of the judges for the Terra2 Solutions competition, “The unique attributes of Algeness® as presented will provide an important addition to the dermal filler market, filling a need for a product that offers a differentiated capability for achieving facial shape and contour definition and the potential for an outstanding safety profile.”

Algeness® is a patented family of fully resorbable injectable gel implant dermal fillers that are 100% natural, providing advantages in terms of safety, skin rejuvenation, and natural looking results both at rest and during facial movement. Typical clinical advantages include minimal swelling upon injection and immediately visible results. Algeness® holds a CE Mark and is currently distributed in over 30 countries worldwide. AAT has begun efforts to obtain US FDA approval.

About Terra2 Solutions Skin Health Innovation Competition

The Terra2 Solutions Skin Health Innovation Competition showcases companies developing new treatments, diagnostic capabilities, and technologies to improve the health of our skin. The Competition is an opportunity for Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference-Hawaii® participants to learn about emerging solutions in clinical dermatology and aesthetic medicine. https://www.gorerangecapital. com/innovationcompetition

About Advanced Aesthetic Technologies, Inc.

AAT is a fast growing, global corporation developing new technologies for aesthetic medicine. Our lead products, the Algeness® family of injectable implants, are the culmination of more than 10 years of scientific and clinical research and were developed with the goal of providing aesthetic injectors advances in the ability to achieve deep structural support, clean definition, and exceptional clinical outcomes where the result at the time of treatment is the final outcome. Algeness®is a 100% natural and biodegradable filler based on purified agarose with a differentiated clinical and safety performance profile. AAT continuously invests in research and product development to expand the scientific knowledge on Algeness® and agarose as well as in pursuit of new and innovative technologies to enhance aesthetic medicine and expand our product portfolio. Algeness® is CE Marked, has multiple additional country level registrations, and is currently available in over 30 countries. AAT is in the process of pursuing registration in the US through the FDA and also in China through the partnership with Lanzhou Biotechnique Development Co., LTD (Lanzhou) and their parent company China National Biotec Group Co., LTD (CNBG). http://www.algeness.com

About the Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference

For the past 18 years, the Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference-Hawaii®, a continuing medical education (CME) event, has provided practitioners, including dermatologists, dermatologic surgeons, residents, fellows, physician assistants and nurse practitioners, with a therapeutic update based on real-life experience of the faculty. https://fallclinical.health

About Terra2 Solutions

Terra2 Solutions is a global think tank focused on exploring and designing solutions that address the emerging healthcare issues arising from our progression towards Terra2. Traditional social, demographic, and institutional dynamics that have driven and defined society for the last 2,500 years is rapidly changing. This disruption is driven by shifts in age and economic demographics, globalization trends, and rapid digitalization. The Sars-2-Cov pandemic has accelerated these trends and created a growing need for forward-looking products, technologies, and business models. http://www.terra2solutions. com/

About Gore Range Capital

Gore Range Capital is a venture capital firm investing in early-stage healthcare businesses with a focus on skin health. The firm blends the hands-on approach of operationally focused private equity with the early-stage guidance needed in venture capital. https://www.gorerangecapital. com/

