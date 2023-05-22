Action needed by UN Human Rights Council on Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Human Rights Watch

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday urged countries to enable the UN Human Rights Council to take action warning of imminent "mass atrocities" in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. "There are clear warning signs that further mass atrocities are imminent," an HRW representative said at a briefing in Geneva of the Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine to the UN. "The Human Rights Council has a role to play based on its mandate to promote universal respect for human rights to address situations of violations of rights," she said. Noting that the Council is often "polarized" on the matter amid allegations of double standards, she said the current developments in the conflict were a "significant regional and global concern." "We therefore encourage all states at the council to work together across regional groups to enable that the council can take action that is effective in preventing further escalation in mass atrocities, in ensuring vital aid reaches those most in need as a matter of urgency," she added. In the longer term, the HRW also urged countries to take action to address "the underlying causes and grievances of the Palestinian people," she said. The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7. Nearly 10,600 people have since been killed in the conflict, including at least 9,061 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis. Besides the large number of casualties and displacement, basic supplies are running low for the 2.3 million residents in Gaza due to the Israeli siege.

Source: Anadolu Agency