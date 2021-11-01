ACAMS Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Conference Offers Roadmap for Meeting Emerging Anti-Financial Crime Compliance Risks in MENA

Top governmental officials and financial-crime experts to outline regulatory expectations and compliance best practices on preventing trade-based money laundering, ransomware attacks, sanction evasion, and the criminal misuse of real estate and precious metals, among other forms of illicit finance

Abu Dhabi, UAE, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its ongoing effort to foster greater dialogue between regulators and anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals operating in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), ACAMS will host a unique, two-day event for its 12th Annual AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference – MENA. Beginning on November 7, attendees of this fully virtual conference will learn compliance strategies and industry best practices from high-level governmental officials and subject-matter experts, including representatives from the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority, the United Arab Emirate’s Ministry of Economy, the Central Bank of Bahrain, Banque du Liban, and many of the region’s largest banks and FinTech firms, among others.

Speakers at the conference will offer practical guidance on AFC compliance topics as the growing money-laundering risks for designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs), the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to detect emerging fraud typologies, risk mitigation policies and procedures for the virtual assets sector, the impact of China sanctions on trade finance and supply chains, and compliance strategies to minimize exposure to criminal activity in free trade zones and the maritime industry.

“Amid international calls for financial institutions to strengthen their AFC effectiveness and make new efforts to identify payments tied to cybercrime and other illicit activity, the challenges facing compliance professionals and regulatory agencies today have never been greater,” said ACAMS President and Managing Director, Scott Liles. “That’s why we’ve designed ACAMS MENA around the concept that fostering strong communication lines between financial institutions and governmental agencies is a crucial step in the fight against illicit finance.”

“Attendees of this event will not only have the opportunity to glean insights on such developments as the rising role of FinTech firms in the compliance space and the recent launch of the UAE’s new anti-money laundering office, but they’ll also walk away with practical compliance advice on how to best safeguard their own institutions from new and long-standing financial-crime risks,” said Liles.

