AC Milan's Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has recovered from the novel coronavirus on Friday, the Italian football club announced on Friday.

In a statement, the club said Calhanoglu’s latest swab test result came in negative.

The 26-year-old footballer tested positive for the virus on Jan. 17 and put himself in isolation.

This season, Calhanoglu scored six goals and nine assists in 24 appearances for AC Milan.?

