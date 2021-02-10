Abu Dhabi’s General Administration of Customs Goes Live with Accela Software to Automate the Management and Execution of Border Inspections

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Abu Dhabi General Administration of Customs (ADCA) announced today that it has gone live with a new Inspection Management System powered by Accela®, a leading provider of cloud solutions for government. The solution automates the planning and execution of inspection processes to bolster security, regulate trade processes, and maintain revenue control.

The new Border Protection Inspection Management System lets authorities perform a range of inspections on cargo, means of conveyance, passengers and their luggage, including customs duties, security threats, public health and safety, environmental protection, and more; to reinforce port protection and optimize the inspection process.

The system applies Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for examinations, improves inspections through better risk identification, and increases transparency of operations for businesses and citizens. The solution also offers a paperless mechanism to store documents and seamlessly access data electronically in an easy-to-use, centralized interface, with mobile features to enable remote and flexible workflows.

“The adoption of cloud solutions by Abu Dhabi Customs to enhance operations solidifies our strategic mission to fully automate our processes and operations to fulfill the goal of providing a new outlook on services by leveraging the most innovative technologies to fortify border security while facilitating trade,” said HE Mubarak Matar Al Mansouri, Executive Director at Abu Dhabi Customs Operations Sector.

Al Mansouri added, “The new Inspection Management System strengthens Abu Dhabi Custom’s efforts to surveil a total of 15 border crossings across airports, seaports, and land borders in the region as inspectors use the latest detection and computer systems to screen 24 million passengers and process 600,000 tons of cargo through airports, and 20 million tons of cargo through seaports annually. A feat which requires continuous innovation of inspection systems to meet the latest global standards.”

To conclude, Al Mansouri said “Abu Dhabi Customs is committed to its endeavor to accelerate digital transformation using the newest technology to provide their users with a streamlined system to stimulate business and investments that fuel economic growth through a safe and secure process. The goal is to make a seamless transition towards a fully integrated digital future.”

“By transitioning critical inspection processes online, the Abu Dhabi General Administration of Customs will be able to balance encouraging economic growth and keeping residents safe in today’s evolving security landscape,” said Khaled Jaouni, International Managing Director at Accela.

“Having a centralized source for all border protection data, robust mobile capabilities, dynamic and flexible workflows, and an innovative user interface was important to Abu Dhabi Customs in light of their mission to elevate operations.”

