Absen Launches Venus LED Series at ISE 2020

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global LED manufacturer Absen announced the launch of a new super-lightweight touring solution for rental stagers on the opening day of ISE (11-14 February 2020).

The Venus (VN) Series is an innovative LED display that has been specifically designed for concerts and festivals due to its ability to create super-sized screens at speed. The product features a highly unique integrated ‘module-on-frame’ design. By removing the sub-frame (cabinet frame), Venus is 27% lighter than competing solutions. In fact, at 27.5 kg/sqm, it is the lightest integrated touring display solution on the market, allowing creative teams to cut back on weight, save cost and build even bigger LED walls than before – up to 20 metres in height.

The VN Series has also been designed to save crews precious time. In an industry where there is increasing pressure put on rental stagers for set up times, Venus makes it far quicker to install thanks to its big cabinet size (1500 x 1000) and fast locking system. It is also easier to maintain and upgrade as the modules can be swiftly switched out without the need to take apart the frame structure.

The VN Series will be available in two standard sizes: 1,500mm (W) x 1,000mm (H) and 500mm x 1,000mm, in order to allow for fully customised options. It will be available in 3.9mm, 4.8mm and 8.3mm pixel pitch versions, boasting up to 5000 nits brightness. The VN Series also allows for concave and convex curving options for highly creative video wall designs; with horizontal free-adjustable variances of -10 to +10 degrees, allowing fixed positioning at -10°, -5°, 0°, +5° and +10°.

All Venus LED panels are fitted with carbon fibre pipes with special anti-slip coatings to ensure the safety of climbers, with additional safety hooks so riggers can secure themselves at every step of the building process. The VN’s easy locking system with big-sized handles are simple to use even with thick gloves on, with colour-coded lock/unlock markers and vertical auto-lock for an improved user experience. The product can be easily hung, stacked and transported, thanks to a 5-in-1 dolly system. Wind bracing is also available and can withstand gale force winds of up to level 8.