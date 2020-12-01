Aafaq Auto Fest surprises visitors with a helicopter and a giant boat

Until the 5th of Dec

Dubai, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The second edition of the Auto Fest held by Aafaq Islamic Finance, the leading Islamic Finance Company for individuals and companies in the UAE, kicked off last Thursday, while visitors were waiting for surprises that included the presentation of a helicopter and a giant boat made by the national company, IMG.

Aafaq Auto Fest, which runs until December 5th at Last Exit-Al Khawaneej, offers a package of exclusive financing offers including 0% profit rate on select vehicles. The first day of the event saw a growth in visitor numbers of at least 50% compared to visitors to the first edition of the Aafaq Auto Fest held last October.

Mr. Rashid Mahboob Al Qubaisi, CEO of Aafaq Islamic Finance, insured that innovation is a key element in the company’s strategy to develop advanced financing products that suit a wide segment of consumers. He has pointed out that innovation enhances the competitiveness of the car finance market in the UAE and that companies that do not offer new initiatives and do not innovate lose their competitiveness.

Moreover, he has added “The Covid-19 pandemic has led us to step up efforts and create new ideas that serve Aafaq’s clients, enhance their relationship with them on the basis of transparency and provide the best customer experience. The idea of introducing a helicopter and boat finance product has attracted more visitors to Aafaq Auto Fest, which opens its doors from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Our team will be happy to answer visitors’ inquiries about car specifications, facilitate immediate financing pre-approval in collaboration with car dealers within Dubai including; Al Tayer Motors, Al Ghandi Auto, IMG Boats, Al Jazeeri Auto, Jeepers and Trek Bikes.

According to this pilot program, Aafaq provides its customers with financing for up to AED 500,000 for the purchase of new and very distinctive vehicles for up to five years, offering the possibility of paying the first installment after six months, quick approvals, and various other benefits.

As part of its outstanding offerings, Aafaq Auto Fest offers the opportunity to acquire IMG boats, a Dubai fishing boat manufacturer with the highest standards of design, performance, and efficiency. Auto Fest also provides visitors with the opportunity to look closely at a civilian helicopter used in a wide range of functions.

