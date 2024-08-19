A Cyprus settlement is crucial for regional stability, Russian Ambassador says

"The settlement of the Cyprus issue is a very sensitive and complex issue and is crucial in terms of maintaining stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean," the Russian Ambassador to Cyprus, Murat Zyazikov, told Russian state news agency TASS, in an interview regarding developments in the Middle East. "Our starting point is the necessity for a comprehensive, viable and just solution to the Cyprus issue within the well-known agreed international legal framework, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions, with mandatory mutual consideration of the legitimate interests and concerns of both communities", the Russian Ambassador noted, stressing that "Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, seeks to contribute to constructive steps to achieve such an outcome on the Cyprus issue, which will create conditions for stable and prosperous development of the island for the benefit of the peoples living there." Referring to Western sanctions imposed on the Russian Federa tion, Zyazikov said that "joining the anti-Russian restrictions and the ongoing support for the relevant sanctions packages churned out in Brussels cause nothing but profound disappointment' and estimated that "the West's anti-Russian games cannot but have an effect on bilateral cooperation between Russia and Cyprus in certain areas.' Furthermore, he cited recent opinion polls in Cyprus about the popularity of foreign investors, which indicate that Russians are only slightly behind the European Union, the island's priority investment partner, with 30% vs 31%, respectively. Speaking about the crisis in the Middle East, he noted with regret that for a long time this confrontation "threatens to become a planetary conflict" and the warring sides, by continuing the game of escalation, "only increase the price of military mistakes, which leads to a constant increase in the number of victims among civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including vital infrastructure". He mentioned that Russia i s taking active measures to stabilize the situation in the region adding that 'the first priority is the immediate cessation of hostilities and the prevention of an escalation of violence.' A long-term solution to the problem, he stated, can be achieved through the speedy implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on the Palestinian settlement. Murat Zyazikov underlined that "given the geographical proximity of Cyprus to the conflict zone, we are certainly closely monitoring the situation and the organization being prepared here for the removal and temporary accommodation on the island of some 100,000 EU and third-country nationals, as well as refugees." Therefore, he continued, the Russian Embassy in Nicosia is ready to provide all necessary assistance to Russian citizens, who may be among those moving from the conflict zone. Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively. Source: Cyprus News Agency