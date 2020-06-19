8 SNA soldiers martyred in YPG/PKK attack in N Syria

At least eight soldiers of the Syrian National Army (SNA) were martyred in an attack carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

From Tal Rifat district, terrorists attempted to infiltrate front lines in Bassouta region in the south of Afrin province.

The terrorist group continued to target Syrian National Army and civilian settlements in Afrin and Azaz provinces from Tal Rifat despite a Turkey-Russia deal that foresees their withdrawal from the region.

On Oct. 9, 2019, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara and Moscow reached a deal on Oct. 22 under which YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey’s border with northern Syria within 150 hours.

In January 2018, Turkey launched a major military offensive – Operation Olive Branch – with the stated aim of purging Afrin of YPG/PKK terrorist elements.

Afrin was liberated on March 18, 2018, day 58 of the operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The terrorist YPG is the PKK’s Syrian branch.

Source: Anadolu Agency