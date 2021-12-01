8 Minnesota Timberwolves players in coronavirus health protocols

The coronavirus outbreak has jolted the Minnesota Timberwolves as D’Angelo Russell became the eighth member on the team Saturday to enter coronavirus protocols.

"Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has entered into Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He’s the eighth player to enter for Minnesota, including Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley," NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on Twitter.

The Timberwolves previously said Karl-Anthony Towns was the seventh player, who entered the NBA's health protocols on Thursday.

Russell joined Towns, Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, Josh Okogie, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt, and McKinley Wright IV in protocols.

Russell, 25, has averaged 18.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 4 rebounds per game this season.

He previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

Russell was selected as a 2019 NBA All-Star.

Source: Anadolu Agency