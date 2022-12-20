6,000+ Higer Buses Serve Top Football Event in Qatar

The KLQ6119GS, an open-top double-decker bus, was specially adapted for the event by Higer Bus and Mowasalat, Qatar’s national transport company. Spray-painted with Argentine elements and the word “championship”, the bus carried the players to enjoy the joy of victory and the tsunami-like cheers from fans.

As a passenger bus brand with a market share of more than 80% in Qatar, over 6,000 Higer buses served as the main means of transportation for fans and media journalists around the world to travel to and from the stadium in nearly a month. Among them, 2,000+ buses have provided special line service for the event, and 200+ 12-meter luxury buses have provided shuttle service from Saudi Arabia to Qatar.

According to relevant statistics, from the beginning of the event to the champion cruise, Higer Bus transported about 200,000 passengers per day on average, and nearly 250,000 fans in peak hours, creating a new record of 6 million passengers in the whole process. Cai Tiefeng, Deputy Director of the Overseas Customer Service Department of Higer Bus, said that the service guarantee work of this event has set a new record for Higer overseas service in terms of the vehicle number, service team size and manpower and material resource input.

With reliable quality and efficient service, “Made in China” vehicles represented by Higer Bus have once again been verified on the international arena. The comfortable ride experience and efficient shuttle service have also won many praises from fans and local customers around the world.

“These event buses are in excellent performance and run quietly and smoothly. There are also many Higer buses in our country, and China-made products are very popular, “said a Cameroonian fan.

“I have been driving the Higer bus since the Asian Games Doha 2006. The vehicle is stable, and its user-friendly design delivers a better driving experience, “said a bus driver from Mowasalat.

During the event, Higer buses also served as media commuting and shuttle vehicles, and won recognition from global media with “zero complaints”. If there is a competition for buses, Higer Bus, which has successfully opened high-end markets in the UK, Korea, Israel, Italy, Bulgaria and Ireland in recent years, will be the favorite to win the first tier.

Better Higer, Better Together. Higer Bus is making the world fall in love with “Made in China”. Meanwhile, it is vigorously integrating into the global industrial chain, innovation chain and value chain, embarking on a new journey of Chinese bus enterprises towards global markets.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1972070/1.jpg