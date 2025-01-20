6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Southern Taiwan

Tel Aviv: A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit southern Taiwan early Tuesday morning, local media reported. The earthquake jolted Chiayi County at 12.17 a.m. (1617GMT Monday), according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

According to Anadolu Agency, tremors, which lasted for over 10 seconds, were felt in the capital Taipei, shaking buildings. Several aftershocks also occurred after the quake. At least two people were rescued after a house collapsed in Tainan City.

The epicenter of the temblor was located 37.9 kilometers (23.5 miles) southeast of Chiayi County Hall, at a depth of 9.7 kilometers (over 6 miles), Taipei-based Central News Agency reported. China Earthquake Networks Center recorded the quake’s intensity at 6.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, state-run Xinhua News reported.

The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Chiayi County, where it measured a 6- on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale.