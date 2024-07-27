5 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on southern Gaza Strip

ANKARA: At least five Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Saturday in an Israeli attack in the southern Gaza Strip, Anadolu learned.

Medical sources at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said the Israeli army bombed a house in the Musabah area, north of Rafah.

Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Besides mounting casualties, the military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

Source: Anadolu Agency