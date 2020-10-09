40 irregular migrants held in eastern Turkey

Forty irregular migrants have been held in eastern Turkey, and a person suspected of smuggling them was arrested, said local officials Friday.

The migrants were found in a truck in Adilcevaz, a town on the shores of Lake Van, said the Bitlis Provincial Governorship.

The migrants are said to have illegally entered the country – likely from Iran, to the east – with transportation allegedly arranged by M.B., the suspected human smuggler.

A search of M.B. found an illegal pistol and six bullets.

The irregular migrants will be sent to the Van province migration management office.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Source: Anadolu Agency